Coronavirus: NI's Covid-related deaths fall for seventh week
- Published
The weekly number of Covid-related deaths registered in NI has fallen for the seventh week in a row.
The virus was mentioned on 32 deaths certificates in the week to Friday 12 March, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
That is one fewer than the previous week and brings its total of Covid-related registered deaths to 2,871.
The Department of Health recorded 2,098 deaths by the same date.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, whereas the department bases its figures on a positive test result.
Figures reached a peak of 182 registered deaths in the week to 22 January.
On Nisra's measure, almost two-thirds of Covid-related deaths have happened in hospital (1,891), including the deaths of 236 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 764 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for about a third (34.8%) of all Covid-related deaths.
Covid-related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.3%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-related registered deaths (76.6%) between 19 March 2020 and 12 March 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon (12.2%) and Mid-Ulster (8.2%) council areas have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.4% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes for the week ending 12 March was 339.
That is 20 more than the previous week (319), and one more than the five-year average for the time of year which is 338.