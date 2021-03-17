Covid-19: NI churches to return to public worship in time for Easter
- Published
Northern Ireland's four main churches will return to public worship in time for Easter.
The Church of Ireland, Methodist and Presbyterian Churches in Northern Ireland will resume in-person services from Good Friday, 2 April.
The Catholic Church has confirmed there will be a "cautious" return a week earlier, from 26 March.
The four churches voluntarily suspended in-person gatherings in January of this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Ireland Rev Dr Heather Morris said churches could make a "careful" return to services, adding "this will allow time for preparation to celebrate the major Christian festival of Easter".
Presbyterian churches may also resume services on that date, but it will be up to individual congregations when they return, and will require "all the mitigations in place to ensure the safety of people," the church said.
In a statement, the bishops of the Church of Ireland in Northern Ireland said the time had come for a "cautious and careful" reopening.
They said: "A difficult year has passed, and a hard road has been travelled but we have reached a new junction.
"This news will be warmly welcomed but is simply permissive rather than instructive. Some may wish to continue online and or drive-in services for the time being due to their own local situation."
The bishops also noted the "strong working relationship" between the four churches.
Catholic bishops in Northern Ireland emphasised the need for "continued caution" and a "rigorous application of all mitigations and safeguards required" to ensure a safe return to Mass on 26 March.
They said public worship would only be after a "thorough risk assessment", which means some parishes may decide to delay reopening for worshippers "until a later date".
'People need hope'
Announcing relaxations to coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster said she and the deputy first minister had spoken with church leaders about their desire to resume public worship.
Mrs Foster has defended the pathway out of lockdown, which has been criticised by some business leaders for its lack of dates.
Speaking at the assembly, she said: "We need to continue to acknowledge how much people need hope and solace... we acknowledge the risk involved and the mitigations required by the churches.
"Some places of worship will find it easier to continue with online services, of course. We know this will be taken forward carefully and we have been grateful to leaders across all faiths who have worked closely with us on a voluntary basis."