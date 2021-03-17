Pitt Park: Three released after east Belfast masked crowd arrests
- Published
Police have released three men arrested over an incident in east Belfast, in which a group of masked men were pictured last month.
Dozens of masked men were pictured gathering in Pitt Park on 2 February. Police have said it was linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
The men, aged 19, 33 and 46, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.
They have been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.
A number of people have previously been arrested in relation to the incident.