Irish Sea Border: Brexit 'forces' NI supplier to buy less from GB
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
One of NI's biggest catering suppliers has told MPs that Brexit and the Irish Sea border means they will buy less from GB firms and more from the EU.
Andrew Lynas, managing director of Lynas Foodservice, was giving evidence to the NI Affairs Committee.
He said his firm was "naturally being forced" to move to an all Ireland or pan-European approach to sourcing.
Food products coming from GB to NI have faced a new range of checks and controls since 1 January.
Northern Ireland has remained in the EU single market for goods while the rest of the UK has left.
That means food products moving from GB to NI face strict EU import processes.
But goods entering Northern Ireland from the EU do not face these controls.
Mr Lynas gave the example of mozzarella cheese which now faces eight new processes to get from GB to NI.
He said they were out of mozzarella for two days this week because a supplier was waiting for a vet to certify the products.
He said they have had to change 25 suppliers since the new year and one GB supplier is now charging an additional £150 per order to cover new administration costs.
"We are seeing more GB suppliers saying 'it is hard work to deal with you'," he told the MPs.
Some of the firm's supplies are now coming direct from the mainland EU into Rosslare or Dublin ports in the Republic of Ireland.
Mr Lynas gave the example of his chip supplier in the Netherlands who used to ship via GB but now sends direct to Ireland.
He estimates extra administration costs for his business will amount to £50,000 a year.
He said that if the UK were align with EU agrifood rules that would "go a long way" to solving these problems.
Meanwhile Colin Neill from Ulster said there was a concern among hospitality businesses being able to get supplies from GB as lockdowns ease and demand increases across the UK.
He said: 'We'll not starve in the hospitality secret' but there could be less choice, higher wastage and higher costs.