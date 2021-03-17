North Belfast: Four women treated for stab wounds and man attacked
Four women have been treated for stab wounds after an incident in north Belfast early on Wednesday.
Police received a report just after 02:00 GMT that a woman had been stabbed and a man attacked in the York Street area.
When officers arrived, four women reported injuries as a result of being stabbed.
Two of the women, one in her teens and the other in her 20s, remain in hospital.
The other two, both in their 20s, were treated at the scene by the ambulance service.
A man in his 20s suffered a minor injury to his hand.
Two women, aged 26 and 27, were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
A 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
They all remain in custody.
Det Sgt O'Flaherty said: "Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, are continuing and we are working to establish exactly what happened."
He appealed for witnesses to contact police.