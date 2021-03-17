Lecturers at NI further education colleges to strike over pay dispute
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Lecturers at all six further education (FE) colleges in Northern Ireland are to take strike action in a dispute over pay and workload.
FE staff belonging to the University and College Union (UCU) will stage a one-day strike on Wednesday, 24 March.
They will then begin further action short of a strike including a ban on overtime and additional duties.
The UCU said their members in FE Colleges had only received a 3.8% pay rise since 2013/14.
About 70,000 students attend Northern Ireland's six FE colleges, according to figures from the Department for the Economy (DfE).
Many of those students take vocational courses and many study part-time.
But the UCU claimed that an existing pay offer would only have amounted to 7% over four years and a real terms pay cut.
It said that FE college lecturers had only received a "measly" 3.8% pay rise since 2013/14 and contrasted that with recent rises in teachers' pay.
Teachers in Northern Ireland accepted a 2% pay increase for 2019/20 and 2% again in 2020/21.
That followed a 2.25% pay rise in 2017-18 and a further 2% for 2018-19.
The UCU had previously declared a dispute with DfE over pay and workload, but has now escalated that to industrial action.
In a UCU ballot on industrial action, 567 out of 641 members in FE Colleges voted for strike action.
A total of 615 said they supported action short of strike.
As a result, the UCU has now decided that a one-day strike will go ahead on 24 March.
"College lecturers have supported their students throughout the pandemic and deserve an increased pay offer just as much as school teachers," the UCU said.
Katharine Clarke, the union's Northern Ireland official, said there was "no excuse" for FE staff to continue to receive low pay compared to the rest of the education sector.
"The refusal of minister Diane Dodds and the Department for the Economy to intervene to secure more funding for colleges and a proper pay rise for college lecturers suggests they do not appreciate the value of FE," she said.
"If these unfair pay levels continue, staff will be driven out of the sector.
"Unless the minister moves to address the situation, including making representations to the Department of Finance, the sector will be hit with continuous industrial action starting with a one-day strike on 24th March."
Ms Clarke also said that UCU members would refuse to work overtime, take on additional duties and would work only to contract.
BBC News NI has contacted the Department for the Economy for comment.