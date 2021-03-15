BBC News

Leading NI obstetrician Professor Jim Dornan dies

One of Northern Ireland's leading obstetricians, Professor Jim Dornan, has died, aged 73.

Prof Dornan was a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist for more than 40 years.

He was chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University and former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast.

His son is actor Jamie Dornan and he is also survived by his wife Dr Samina Dornan and daughters Liesa and Jessica.

Prof Dornan had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

His first wife, Lorna, died from pancreatic cancer in 1998.

The family worked closely with NI PanC, a group set up in partnership with Pancreatic Cancer Action (PCA) and Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (PCRF).

Prof Dornan was elected Senior Vice President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London in 2004, having been on its council as a fellow for five years previously.

'A wonderful man'

DUP MP Ian Paisley said: "It is with great sadness that I learnt this morning of the passing of world renowned professor Jim Dornan.

"Jim was a wonderful man, he was engaged in political lobbying and promotion of many medical and non-medical issues.

"His ambition, expressed often to me, was to see Northern Ireland and its people flourish and be the best.

"No obstacle was ever insurmountable for him and he was a great source of encouragement."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill posted on social media: "Very sad news this morning of the passing of Prof Jim Dornan.

"A man very well respected throughout the community and across the medical profession.

"My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."

