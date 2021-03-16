Coronavirus: St Patrick's Day celebrations move online
St Patrick's Day celebrations will once again be different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditional parades in Belfast and Dublin have been cancelled for the second year in a row, with many events across the island again moving online.
However, in the United States, some long-standing traditions will persist, such as the Chicago River being dyed green to celebrate Ireland's patron saint.
Although large gatherings have been ruled out in many parts of the world, attempts have been made to mark 17 March in true Irish style.
Since 2010, landmarks around the world have gone green in honour of St Patrick and this year, a record number of places are taking part.
Some 670 sites in 66 countries will take part in Tourism Ireland's Global Greenings initiative.
The quirkiest additions to this year's list include an abandoned sauna in Finland and a Smurf statue in Brussels.
Here's how other places in Northern Ireland and further afield are planning to mark the occasion:
Belfast
Belfast has an array of virtual events for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes throughout the month of March.
An online disco, Irish language festivals and a virtual guided tour of the city's street art are just some of the events on offer.
Several live music events will also be streamed throughout St Patrick's Day, showcasing the city's talent.
St Joseph's Church in Sailortown is one such venue celebrating with an eight-hour live-streamed event.
Derry City and Strabane
The council's Spring and St Patrick's Day programme promises to "bring some colour" to the city and district, according to mayor Brian Tierney.
He thanked event organisers for a programme that "strikes a balance between giving the public something to look forward to and celebrate, while also keeping everyone safe".
Event organiser Jacqueline Whoriskey said: "While we will not be holding any public events or gatherings, we have focused in on how we can creatively bring the spring spirit to our streets with artwork and installations, with fairy dwellings and artistic sculptures that can be enjoyed by everyone when out getting some fresh air and exercise".
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon
Armagh's At Home With St Patrick Festival includes events such as an online wreath making and an Irish dancing master class.
All events are free of charge, however, some do require registration in advance.
Causeway Coast and Glens
The council is marking Irish Language Week and St Patrick's Day with a series of online performances and storytelling.
Fermanagh & Omagh
All events have moved online and the festival includes music and dance performances, streamed live from the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh and the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.
Who was St Patrick?
Saint Patrick lived in the 5th Century AD and is understood to have played a major part in converting the Irish to Christianity.
While St Patrick really existed, and some of his writings survive, his value does not really come from historical details but from the inspiration of a man who returned to the country where he had been a child slave, in order to bring the message of Christ.
He is traditionally associated with the shamrock plant, which he used to explain the Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity.
Dublin
The city's St Patrick's Festival runs from 12 to 17 March, with more than 100 online events around the theme of Awaken Ireland.
Organisers have partnered with Irish national broadcaster RTÉ for the virtual parade.
The celebrations will be broadcast around the world to a potential audience of 80 million people, organisers said.
United States
Traditionally, a bowl of shamrock is presented to the US president every year on 17 March by the visiting taoiseach (Irish PM).
That long-standing tradition will continue this year, albeit virtually. The bowl will be placed on President Joe Biden's desk during his meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Wednesday.
The two leaders will discuss, among other things, combating Covid-19 and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland, according to the White House.
Mr Biden, who has strong links to Mayo and Carlingford, will no doubt want to celebrate his Irish roots.
Before a visit to the land of his forefathers in 2016, the then US vice-president said: "Being Irish, without fear of contradiction, has shaped my entire life."
In Chicago, officials had cancelled the annual colouring of the Chicago River event but the city's mayor was determined to continue with the tradition, minus the fanfare.
Chicago's mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: "Happy St. Patrick's Day Weekend, Chicago! Although we didn't gather, we were able to honor long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green, thanks to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers."
