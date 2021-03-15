Holyland: Claire Hanna calls for a taskforce to transform area
- Published
An SDLP MP has called for the first and deputy first ministers to establish a taskforce to oversee transformation in the Holyland area in Belfast.
Claire Hanna said the area has "systemic problems" that require long-term solutions.
She advised young people not to go to there for St Patrick's Day later this week.
Earlier this month, police issued £11,000 in Covid fines after breaking up seven parties in the area.
The incidents prompted police to bring forward plans to manage St Patrick's Day gatherings in the Holyland.
The area, which has a large student population, has long been considered a hotspot of anti-social behaviour and street drinking, with large numbers of young people often taking to the streets on days such as St Patrick's Day.
The issue has been under even more scrutiny in the past 12 months due to Covid-19 restrictions that have prohibited large gatherings both indoors and outdoors.
The South Belfast MP said she had written to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill in September, urging them to establish a dedicated taskforce to oversee transformation in the Holyland.
"I have yet to receive a response or any indication this work has begun, despite chasing up multiple times," she said.
An Executive Office spokesperson told BBC News NI that the ministers "are committed to supporting the ongoing work in this area".
"Along with the PSNI, local government and the universities, departments continue to be closely involved in the work to tackle immediate issues and develop a strategic response to address long term challenges," the spokesperson added.
Ahead of St Patrick's Day, Ms Hanna said students and young people need to have "sensible heads on" and not gather in the area.
"While we have made significant progress against Covid-19, it is still taking lives every day," she added.
"We are not out of the woods and people need to show good judgement, exercise personal responsibility and not come to the Holylands.
"The behaviour of previous years isn't acceptable at any time, but especially not when Covid is a live risk.
"The area has systemic problems that require long-term, strategic solutions and regeneration."
Hundreds of students suspended
Ms Hanna added: "The chronic issues that affect this area require coordinated and strategic response, as several departments and public bodies must be engaged to ensure meaningful change is delivered.
"These relate primarily to the poor quality and proliferation of houses in multiple occupation, with insufficient use of anti-social behaviour clauses by landlords or enforcement by authorities and overlap with functions of the council and PSNI.
"I repeat my call for the joint first ministers to step up and work to deliver meaningful change in the Holylands, for students and residents. Actions speak louder than words."
Earlier this week, it emerged that hundreds of students from Queen's University (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) had been suspended over breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.
The universities said they had "stringent" and "robust" disciplinary procedures in place to deal with students who broke lockdown rules.
Some 229 QUB students have been suspended since August, while 263 have been suspended at UU since September.
Three UU students were expelled in the same period for breaching restrictions.