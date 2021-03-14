Covid-19: NI records 143 new cases of coronavirus but no further deaths
- Published
A further 143 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI, according to the Department of Health.
No additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The department has recorded 2,098 coronavirus-related deaths in total.
Currently there are 149 people in hospital with the virus. There are 23 patients in intensive case, with 18 on ventilators.
In the past seven days, 1,311 people have tested positive for the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 4,820 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland - 623,948 people have now received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 52,386 have received two.
Meanwhile, the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in the Republic of Ireland.
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended the move following reports of serious blood clotting events in adults in Norway.
Health Minister Robin Swann said Northern Ireland administers Covid-19 vaccines under the "expert direction" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
On Sunday, a MHRA spokesperson said: "We are aware of the action in Ireland.
"We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause."
The World Health Organisation said there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.