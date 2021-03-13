Covid-19: NI records one further coronavirus-related death
- Published
One further death related to Covid-19 has been recorded in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
It brings its total number of coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic to 2,098.
Another 146 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
On Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded a fall in its record of Covid-related deaths for the sixth week in a row.
There are currently 180 people in hospital with the virus. Twenty four patients are in intensive care, with 18 on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 7,077 vaccine doses have been administered - 621,462 people in Northern Ireland have now received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 50,052 have received two.
The request for military support for the vaccine programme was made by Stormont's Department of Health, and granted by the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
During a visit to Northern Ireland on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended the military and emergency response teams at Aldergrove, in County Antrim, for their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the height of the third wave of Covid-19 in January, 110 medically-trained military personnel were deployed to Northern Ireland hospitals to assist nursing staff and ease pressure on wards.
Mr Johnson thanked them for their "incredible" work in Belfast's Nightingale Hospital, where some of them gave patient care.
Northern Ireland has been under a strict lockdown since 26 December, in a bid to suppress the spread of Covid-19.
Earlier this month, the Northern Ireland Executive announced its plan for easing Covid-19 restrictions.
Unlike plans announced other parts of the UK, Northern Ireland's blueprint does not include a timetable.