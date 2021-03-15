Galgorm Collection to create 180 new hospitality jobs
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A hospitality group has said it is recruiting 180 new members of staff at a number of its venues.
Galgorm Collection has said the move is part of plans for the reopening of its businesses.
Hospitality across Northern Ireland shut on 26 December and remains closed due to the current coronavirus restrictions.
It is understood the jobs are being created ahead of an expected surge in demand.
The recruitment drive includes roles such as chefs, bar staff, spa therapists, housekeepers and night porters.
The part time and full time jobs will be at sites in Ballymena, Templepatrick and Belfast.
Managing director Colin Johnston said the new roles are an investment of £5m in annual wages.
"This new initiative will expand our team by an additional 25% and bring our total workforce to 900 team members," he said.
"Today's announcement confirms our commitment to further developing our world-class hospitality provision and reaffirms our confidence in the sector's recovery."
He added that the group was "working towards an April start date for our first new team members" and that it looked forward to the Northern Ireland Executive confirming a reopening date for hospitality.