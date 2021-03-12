Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland amid unionist tension
By Ali Gordon
BBC News NI
- Published
Sinn Féin has refused to meet Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister visits Northern Ireland.
The party described Friday's visit by the PM as a publicity stunt.
Mr Johnson met military personnel before heading to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in County Fermanagh.
He met Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) First Minister Arlene Foster and Ulster Unionist (UUP) leader Robin Swann amid anger from unionists over the NI Protocol.
Under the terms of the protocol, which came into effect in January as part of the Brexit deal, Northern Ireland remains in the EU's Single Market for goods, while the rest of the UK has left.
'No plans to meet'
Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said that she and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald had a "long-standing request" to meet the prime minister.
They wanted to discuss "a number of commitments which he and his government have reneged on in the New Decade New Approach over this past year, and also his reckless and partisan approach to the Irish protocol", she said.
"He did not facilitate the meeting," added Ms O'Neill.
"I have no plans to meet with him today."
Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said that the party's request for a meeting had "been in for a considerable time" and described the prime minister's visit as "a very superficial PR exercise".
"To insult the 770,000 people on this island who vote for us, who place their trust in us to raise and engage with the British prime minister on substantive issues, that is what we will continue to do and ask for," he told BBC News NI.
"We will not apply credibility to his visit today by engaging in a fairly superficial exercise when these issues remain outstanding.
"We want to have a grown-up meeting with the British prime minister. We do not want to provide cover for what is essentially a day out for unionism today and to engage in PR exercises around photo opportunities."
This visit feels like the first step in the prime minister's own pathway to recovery as he seeks to repair badly damaged relations with unionists.
It was no surprise that pathway included an early trip to Fermanagh - the home of the DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster.
Even before he arrived, his advance party had set the stage releasing details of events to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.
But it will take more than a special post mark, a concert and a centenary rose to heal the unionist hurt.
Far from being the union's chief cheerleader, Boris Johnson is regarded by many unionists as the prime minister who betrayed Northern Ireland by agreeing to the protocol which created the Irish Sea border.
It is going to be a tricky visit for the prime minister labelled a "lousy unionist" by an Orange Order leader.
He has also been snubbed by Sinn Fein, who's Vice President Michelle O'Neill refused to meet the prime minister for what the party regarded as a "photo call".
It is no surprise that much of the focus today will be on the battle against Covid-19 and the successful rollout of the UK's vaccine programme.
But until he comes up with a political vaccine to eradicate the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Boris Johnson pathway to unionist recovery will not be smooth.
During his first engagement of the day, Mr Johnson commended the military and emergency response teams for their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Army medics were deployed to hospitals in Northern Ireland, to assist staff dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases over winter.
He thanked them for their "incredible" work in Belfast's Nightingale Hospital, where some of them gave patient care.
Before the visit, the prime minister announced official events to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
He said the events would reflect on what makes Northern Ireland "the great place it is today".