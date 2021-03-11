Lisburn: Man suffers fractures to face during attack
- Published
A 41-year-old man has suffered fractures to bones in his face after being attacked in Lisburn.
He was walking on the Belfast Road, close to the roundabout at Llewellyn Avenue, when a man got out of a small black vehicle and attacked him at about 14:20 GMT on Thursday.
The victim was kicked and punched to the ground before the attacker returned to the vehicle and drove away.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in Lisburn a short time later.
In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, a man in his 30s was stabbed in north Belfast.
The attack on the Antrim Road area was reported to police at about 14:15 GMT and the man who was injured was taken to hospital.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.