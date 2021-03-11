Covid-19: Hundreds of students in NI suspended for breaching restrictions
- Published
Hundreds of students from Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) have been suspended over breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.
The universities said they had "stringent" and "robust" disciplinary procedures in place to deal with students who broke lockdown rules.
Some 229 QUB students have been suspended since August, while 263 have been suspended at UU since September.
Three UU students were expelled in the same period for breaching restrictions.
The figures were revealed by the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday.
'Emergency' suspensions
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported 252 students to QUB for breaches of Covid-19 regulations since last August.
Twenty-three of those students received their sanction from the PSNI before a change in the university's policy allowed for a two-week "emergency precautionary suspension".
After the change, 229 students received that punishment before facing further action from the university when they returned from suspension.
That meant:
- 176 received a fine and a written warning
- five received a conditional discharge
- 43 were referred to a committee of discipline
- 28 cases are pending awaiting outcome
'Good citizenship' training
QUB said the number of punishments it had issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations showed that it took such behaviour "very seriously".
UU said it required all of its students to "conduct themselves in a way that does not undermine the safety of others".
"Failure to do so will result in serious sanctions, up to and including expulsion," it added.
Students at UU who are suspended for breaking lockdown rules must complete a training course on "good citizenship awareness".