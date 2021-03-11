Bernard McGovern admits attacks on Quinn directors
By Julian Fowler
BBC News NI South-West Reporter
- Published
A man from County Fermanagh has pleaded guilty to attacking two directors of the former Quinn group of companies.
Bernard McGovern, 24, from Springtown Road in Kinawley, appeared in court in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
He admitted attacking Kevin Lunney and Dara O'Reilly at a service station in County Cavan on 1 February 2019.
The two directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, which has since been rebranded Mannok, were having lunch in Ballyconnell when they were attacked.
McGovern, an amateur boxer, punched Mr Lunney up to eight times in the face, leaving the chief operating officer with a broken nose and swollen eye.
Cavan Circuit Court was told that he also threw a cup of boiling water in the face of Mr O'Reilly, the chief financial officer.
On the previous day, McGovern's father had been fired from his job as a driver with the company.
The court was told that McGovern had no involvement in subsequent events in September 2019, when Mr Lunney was abducted and tortured by a gang.
'Get on with my life'
A Garda Síochána (Irish police force) sergeant read to the court a statement written by Mr Lunney in which he said the attack and resulting injury "was very painful for me and extremely upsetting for my family".
"Our only desire is to ensure that the law is upheld and this type of behaviour is stopped," Mr Lunny's statement read.
"I wish to move on from this incident and leave the matter in the hands of the court.
"I bear Mr McGovern no ill will."
Mr O'Reilly also gave a statement in which he said: "While I was in shock and upset at the time of the incident, I want to put the incident behind me and get on with my life.
"I hope that if the court sees fit Mr McGovern can get on with his life too in a socially positive manner."
A defence lawyer described the two statements as "magnanimous" and indicated that all of those involved wanted to put the matter behind them.
He said his client was a young man of previous good character and the attack had been a "misguided and unjustified reaction" to his father losing his job.
McGovern was very remorseful, he added, and had spent more than six months in prison on remand before being released on bail, an experience which was "very difficult and distressing for him".
He had also offered to pay €1,000 (£856) in compensation to Mr Lunney or to a charity of the businessman's choice.
The judge adjourned sentencing until 19 March.