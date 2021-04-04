Presbyterian Mutual Society: Savers face new financial blow
- Published
Some people who invested money in the failed Presbyterian Mutual Society (PMS) are facing losses of tens of thousands of pounds, an MP has claimed.
Supervisors have said they will not be able to pay back a £175m loan from the NI Executive.
As a result, other creditors have been told that they will receive no more repayments.
DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon said some of his constituents would lose part of their life savings.
The PMS went into administration at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
All shareholders and creditors got a minimum of 77% as a result of a rescue package in 2011.
Some larger investors had to wait for the rest until the £175m loan was paid back.
Now the joint supervisors of the PMS have confirmed that the society will not be able to make those repayments, with an estimated shortfall of £18m.
"As a result of this anticipated shortfall, there will be no further repayment to any other class of creditor or member," they said.
'That was our nest egg'
Phillip Cherry, 67, from County Down said he had been "walking around like a zombie" since receiving the letter from the society.
He explained that he had invested with PMS just weeks before it went into administration, in the hope of earning some interest on long-term savings.
The former transport engineer and college lecturer said while he had received a proportion of his investment back in 2011, the money lost was needed for medical care and retirement.
He said: "That was our nest egg - that was there to keep us right in our old age, it is just devastating.
"Especially when you consider most of the investors were people who haven't done anything wrong.
"I've got a heart condition, I'm a diabetic, this would have been money that would been set aside if I needed an operation."
What happened to the Presbyterian Mutual Society?
Presbyterian Mutual Society went into administration after a run on withdrawals when members realised it was not covered by new government deposit guarantees.
Nearly 10,000 people lost access to their savings.
A £225m bailout was given by the executive to the society in 2011.
This was made up of £175m which was to be repaid through annual instalments, a £25m interest-free loan from Stormont that was intended to be repayable and a further £25m that was treated as grant expenditure. The Presbyterian Church also gave £1m.
The bailout allowed smaller savers, who invested less than £20,000, to get almost all of their money back in 2011.
Larger investors got between 77% and 85% of their funds back, with the remaining amount deferred, dependent on the disposal of PMS properties and other assets.
In December 2018 the Department for the Economy said the £25m interest-free loan from Stormont "was unlikely to be recovered" and its value was written down to £0.
A department spokesman told BBC News NI the non-payment of this loan "will not create any additional deficit from the Northern Ireland block" received from the Treasury.
In March, Economy Minister Diane Dodds confirmed that a loan facility to the society had been due to end in November 2020 - but was extended by two years due to Covid-19.
But the minister said present forecasts anticipated the society would still have a shortfall of £18.5m on its loan repayments.
A Department for the Economy spokesman said this figure was dependent on the value of property.
Mr Cherry said he was "totally confused" by the 27 January letter sent out by the society.
"I find myself in a situation where I can't believe it happened," he said.
DUP MP Mr Shannon said he had been in contact with constituents who had lost part of their life savings, amounting in some instances to tens of thousands of pounds.
He said he had been in contact with the society and with the Department for the Economy about what further action could be taken.
Mr Shannon said there was a "moral obligation to address the issue" and he did not believe "the battle was over just yet".
The Department of the Economy said any questions about the 27 January correspondence "should be directed to the joint supervisors".
On the current state of repayments to the department, it said the society "has met all its loan obligations to date".
"As at March 2021 there is an outstanding balance of £43.5m of which the joint supervisors have advised a potential shortfall of £18.5m, however that is highly dependent on market forces," it said.
It said the £18.5m loss would not be paid for by Northern Ireland taxpayers, and "has been fully provided for as an expected credit loss which is covered by Her Majesty's Treasury funds and not the Northern Ireland block".
This was laid out in the January monitoring statement given to the Northern Ireland Executive by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.
The administrator told BBC News NI it had "nothing further to add" to the letter.