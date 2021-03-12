Gerard McMahon death: Restraint 'justified' but 'poor' technique
A coroner has criticised aspects of a police restraint operation where a man later died but said the force used was "justified" and "not excessive".
Gerard McMahon, 36, from the Short Strand in east Belfast, was arrested by officers responding to reports of a violent incident in the city in 2016.
The inquest into his death heard he died hours after he was held in a prone position by three officers.
Officers also used CS spray on him and placed limb restraints on his legs.
Delivering his findings at the inquest into Mr McMahon's death, Coroner Joseph McCrisken found that he had taken cocaine leading to an acute behavioural disturbance (ABD).
He said the force used during the restraint was justified but the restraint itself was poor in terms of technique.
The coroner found that both the officers involved and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had a responsibility to receive training and this was a joint failure.
The coroner said: "I am satisfied that PSP training included elements concerning the importance of communication.
"I am, however, not satisfied that the officers were properly trained in the importance of having a "control" or "restraint" officer.
"This officer should ideally be the one closest to the detained person's head and more able to monitor their condition.
"This complete breakdown in any command structure led to the officers becoming engaged in a restraint with no single officer in command and, in my view, no 'end game' as to how the restraint might end."
Mr McCrisken also said the use of CS spray at close quarters during the incident was not justified.
"While the restraint on the ground was extremely poor, I am satisfied that the officers were justified in using a degree of force to restrain Mr McMahon," he said.
In his conclusions, Mr McCrisken said: "It is possible that he would have survived without the restraint but the restraint did occur and in my opinion this, in combination with the ABD, caused a cardiac arrest leading ultimately to Mr McMahon's death.
"The answer to the question - Would Mr McMahon have died without the restraint? - is, maybe."