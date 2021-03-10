Covid-19: More than 600,000 vaccinated in Northern Ireland
- Published
More than 600,000 people in Northern Ireland have now received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
The Department of Health confirmed the landmark figure on Wednesday.
Meanwhile it has been announced that a new Covid-19 rapid testing regime will be made available for key workers across Northern Ireland.
The national testing programme will use lateral flow tests to help expand asymptomatic testing in NI workplaces.
Lateral flow testing can provide results within 30 minutes.
Health Minister Robin Swann said the rollout of workplace testing would prevent temporary workplace closures.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced there had been eight more Covid-19 deaths, along with 147 more cases of the virus in NI.
It takes the death toll recorded by the department to 2,087.
There are 212 Covid inpatients in hospitals in Northern Ireland, 29 of them are in intensive care units.
Mr Swann said the new testing technologies made it possible to test at a greater scale.
"Asymptomatic testing initiatives are already operating successfully for staff and pupils in schools and universities, and for staff in Translink and the NI Fire and Rescue Service," he said.
"If we are to emerge from lockdown, we need to use every instrument at our disposal to identify and target outbreaks that may occur across different parts of our society".
He added that the department was working to identify and prioritise other public sector organisations and emergency services who may require access to the testing programme.
"In the early stages of the pandemic, the severity of some outbreaks led to some workplaces being temporarily closed.
"The rollout of workplace testing will help to prevent this by identifying asymptomatic positive cases and interrupting transmission of the virus.
"This will benefit employers and society as a whole as it will help to keep infection rates down across Northern Ireland".
Mr Swann also invited private sector organisations who may wish to access the national testing programme to contact the department to register their interest.