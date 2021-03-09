New IRA 'continues to pose danger' after more arrests
- Published
Police have said the New IRA continues to pose a threat after another two arrests in a major operation against dissident republicans.
Two men were arrested in north Belfast and Londonderry on Tuesday as part of Operation Arbacia.
Last year eight men and two women were charged as part of the same investigation.
Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray said the police "cannot be complacent in any way" about the group's activities.
On Tuesday morning 39-year-old man was arrested in the Creggan in Derry under the Terrorism Act as part of an investigation into "violent gun attacks" in the area.
A number of electronic devices were also seized.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast under the Terrorism Act the same morning.
Both men have been taken to a police station in Belfast for questioning.
'Reckless haste'
Mr Murray said the Police Service of Northern Ireland was making "significant progress" against the New IRA.
But he added: "The New IRA continues to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities.
"Not least is their willingness to put local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings."
He said the "brutal injuries" inflicted by the group had put the health service under added pressure during the coronavirus pandemic.
"They... think nothing of using their guns against people in the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men and teenagers, particularly in the north-west."
He called on anyone with information about the New IRA's activities to contact police.