Covid-19: Peter Weir announces £11.8m for childcare providers
- Published
Childcare providers are to receive a further £11.8m in Covid-19 support.
The funding, announced by Education Minister Peter Weir on Tuesday, is the second phase of a scheme to help the sector.
It will be available to providers who have continued to operate through the pandemic, as well as those who have had to temporarily suspend their services.
The funding covers 1 January to 31 March 2021.
Mr Weir said this would be on top of £20.5m in emergency funding for the sector last year.
"It will provide a financial contribution towards ongoing additional costs that childcare providers are incurring while coping with significantly reduced demand for their services during current restrictions.
"This is the latest of a number of financial support schemes designed and implemented specifically for the childcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic."
He added: "This reflects the very important role that providers continue to play in ensuring the availability of childcare provision while at the same time making sure families can access safe and responsive care."
The scheme will help providers who have had to pause services with unavoidable fixed costs.
The Covid-19 Sustainability Support Fund is open to eligible day care and school-aged childcare settings, childminders, crèches and playgroups from 10 March 2021.