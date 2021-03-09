Covid-19: All pupils to return 'as quickly as possible'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
The executive will try to ensure all children in Northern Ireland can return to school as "quickly as possible", Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.
The plan is that they will then revert to remote learning on 22 March.
Mr Weir argued that plan did not make "enormous sense" and that those year groups should be allowed to continue with face-to-face learning.
He has submitted a paper to executive colleagues with a number of options, but it will need to be approved when ministers meet on Thursday.
It is also not clear yet when all other year groups will return to school after Easter.
Asked by DUP assembly member Paul Givan if he would support the education minister's proposals, Mr Murphy said he would be guided by health advice.
"All ministers want restrictions lifted as soon as they can, for a variety of reasons," he told the assembly on Tuesday.
"Online learning is no substitute for face-to-face learning, as everybody recognises.
"Of course we want to do it as quickly as possible as to what's safe at the time over the course of the pandemic and the transmission rates associated with that."