Ally McCoist appeals for NI Rangers fans to follow Covid-19 rules
A former Rangers manager has appealed to fans to follow Covid-19 rules after crowds turned out in Belfast to celebrate the football team's Scottish Premiership win.
Supporters gathered in the Shankill on Sunday after the Glasgow team became league champions for the first time in 10 years.
Public gatherings are banned under current coronavirus guidelines.
Ally McCoist called on fans to wait until it was safe to come together.
In an interview for BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme on Monday, he asked for patience.
"What I'm saying to the fans is that I sat in the house last night and had a glass of beer, and I toasted Steven [Gerrard] and I toasted the team.
"I would just say to Rangers fans - keep our fingers crossed, we will be ready to celebrate at the correct time and we can hopefully all do it in our stadium very, very soon."
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said he would be raising his concerns with the PSNI about its "approach to these organised gatherings".
On Sunday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) urged people to stay at home.
Mr Maskey said "reports of sectarian chanting" should also be investigated.
The West Belfast representative said: "These scenes were deeply concerning in the midst of a pandemic.
"We have made great strides in our fight back against the pandemic thanks to the efforts of so many and we cannot allow that to be jeopardised."
DUP MP Gregory Campbell said he understood the desire to celebrate "but that doesn't justify breaking the public health rules".
"It would be a bad day for Northern Ireland Rangers fans if a hallmark of 55 league titles was to be fans in ICU beds rather than being able to cheer their team on to more success.
"There will be plenty of time to celebrate in due course when the vaccine has been rolled out."
In Scotland, large numbers of supporters made their way to Ibrox Stadium and Glasgow's George Square to mark the achievement despite warnings to stay at home.
Nicola Sturgeon said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.