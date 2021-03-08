Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin: Fireworks thrown at his home
- Published
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly says what are believed to have been two large fireworks were thrown at his home in west Belfast.
Mr Kelly said it was the latest in a "sinister pattern of attacks and threats against public representatives".
The incident happened at about 19:15 GMT on Sunday at Mr Kelly's property on the Falls Road.
Army technical officers examined the fireworks and both have been destroyed.
Mr Kelly said a car was seen slowing down near his home and the devices were thrown out of the back, passenger seat, just before he heard a loud explosion.
He added: "I reported the incident to the police and a search of the area surrounding the house was searched.
"A section of the main road was blocked off while the search took place."
He said the attack comes against "repeated bomb threats and warnings at constituency offices".
"I and other Sinn Féin representatives will not be deterred by incidents like these."
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Supt Nigel Henry said: "Officers attended and conducted a search of the area.
"ATO examined what is believed to have been the remnants of fireworks, both of which had been destroyed.
"Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack".
The police are appealing for information.