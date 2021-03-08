Tandragee: Man dies after two-vehicle crash
A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle he was driving and another vehicle in Tandragee, County Armagh.
Police said the crash happened shortly before 16:35 GMT in the Market Street area of the town on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but later died.
Market Street remains closed and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
The police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage to come forward.