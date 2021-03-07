Strabane: Five teenage boys arrested following assault
- Published
Five teenage boys have been arrested following an incident in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The arrests were made following a report, at around 21.10 GMT on Saturday, that a group of four boys, aged between 15 and 17, had been attacked in the Ballycoleman estate.
One of those involved in the alleged attack was armed with a pocket knife, police said.
The five assailants made off on foot before the arrests were made.
Police arrested the five boys, aged between 16 and 18, when they stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh.
They have appealed to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident at around 21:00 GMT to telephone 101, quoting reference 2043 06/03/21.