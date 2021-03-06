Pitt Park: Four mean released over masked crowd
Four men arrested by detectives investigating a gathering of masked men in Pitt Park in east Belfast on 2 February 2021 have been released.
Police said the incident was linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
On Friday, the men, aged 40, 45, 48, and 52, were detained by officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force.
They have been released pending reports to the public prosecution service (PPS).
Police said the men had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism, while searches were carried out in east Belfast, Dundonald and Newtownards.