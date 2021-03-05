Jonesborough: PSNI officers injured as police car 'repeatedly rammed'
- Published
Three police officers have been injured after a police car was "repeatedly rammed" during an incident in Jonesborough, County Armagh.
The PSNI said it happened as officers and HMRC colleagues conducted a joint enforcement operation on a commercial site on Edenappa Road shortly after midday on Friday.
A Scania HGV tipper lorry rammed the vehicle as those in the lorry attempted to flee the area", police said.
One officer has been taken to hospital.
Police said that the other two officers received medical treatment at the scene.
The police car has been "significantly damaged".
Supt Norman Haslett said it "was an appalling, reckless, dangerous and completely cowardly act".
"Using a heavy goods vehicle as a weapon, could easily have caused catastrophic injury or worse," he added.
"An investigation into this incident is now under way and we are liaising with our An Garda Síochána (Irish police) colleagues.
"We are particularly interested in locating the vehicle and the driver which rammed the police car.
"It was displaying the number plate LD08POP and crossed into the Republic of Ireland and will be bearing damage to the front driver's side."