Covid-19: Teacher judgement to decide vocational exam results
- Published
Teacher judgement is to play a "central role" in determining the results of BTec and essential skills qualifications due to the pandemic.
Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced arrangements for how the qualifications would be awarded on Friday, after the exams were cancelled in January.
The Department for the Economy oversees BTecs and essential skills exams.
Mrs Dodds said some assessments may need to be delayed until they can be carried out safely.
The results will be issued on 10 and 12 August this year, in line with the GCSE, AS and A-level results dates.
BTecs are vocational and technical qualifications equivalent to GCSEs and A-levels and are taken by many students in schools and colleges.
Mrs Dodds said teacher judgement would be based on "suitable evidence", including tasks or assessments that have already been completed.
A range of adaptations will be put in place to facilitate qualifications that require a demonstration of occupational or professional competence, such as plumbing, construction, accountancy or electrical installation, she said.
"Assessments to demonstrate practical skills will still need to go ahead this year and a range of adaptations will be put in place to facilitate these, where possible, such as remote assessment," added Mrs Dodds.
"Awarding organisations are working closely with schools, colleges and training providers to set out the detailed requirements for different qualifications to enable award of results this year."
She urged anyone affected to speak directly to their school, college or training provider about their options.
"The pandemic has presented huge challenges to the delivery of education and all parts of the education system are collaborating to ensure that learners are still able to get their results and progress to the next stage, whether that is further study, training or the workplace," she said.