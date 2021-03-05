Man is jailed for 'one-punch' killing
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
A 23-year old man has received a three-year sentence for the manslaughter of Darren O'Neill at a beach in County Down in June 2019.
Mr O'Neill, 22, died in hospital after what police described as a "one-punch incident" at Tyrella beach.
On Friday, a judge at Belfast Crown Court told Joseph Dorrian of Lakeview, Crumlin that he will serve half his three-year sentence in prison.
He will serve the other half of his sentence on licence.
Dorrian had claimed he was acting in self-defence when he struck Mr O'Neill, who died two days after the friends got into a fight.
The judge said that it was an "unusual case" which resulted in the "most tragic of consequences".
He added there was no evidence the defendant was intoxicated and that he had "struck one blow" and did not follow up.
"Indeed it is accepted that he offered assistance to his friend.
"Nevertheless he did not act in self defence and his actions were unjustified," the judge said.
In sentencing Dorrian, the judge said he considered the appropriate sentence was one of three years with 18 months in custody and 18 months on licence.
Shouting could be heard in the courtroom following the sentencing and the judge adjourned the court for a brief period.