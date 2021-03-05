Brexit: Government 'poking EU in eye' over grace periods
- Published
The UK government has been criticised for "poking the EU in the eye" over grace periods for Irish Sea border checks.
The comments were made by Jonathan Powell who had acted as chief of staff for former Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has said legal action is imminent over the UK's move to unilaterally extend grace periods on the checks.
The checks are part of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Powell said the protocol was "the least bad option".
He said: "It's such a silly idea to poke the EU in the eye when you need the EU to co-operate to make this thing work, get things back into supermarkets and garden centres."
"If you leave the single market and you leave the Customs unions there's got to be a border somewhere."
He added: "Those who say they want to get rid of the protocol have to come up with an alternative and no-one in five years has come up with a workable alternative."
Northern Ireland has remained a part of the EU's single market for goods so products arriving from GB undergo EU import procedures.
The grace periods mean procedures and checks are not yet fully applied.
The first of these periods was to expire at the end of March; the UK says they will be extended until October.
Good Friday Agreement
All parcels entering Northern Ireland would have required customs declarations from 1 April.
Mr Powell also said that Brexit was always going to have an impact on the Good Friday Agreement as the agreement was about trying to remove the issue of identity as far as possible from politics and stop it being an issue that could provoke violence.
"Obviously putting a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would do that, putting a border in the Irish Sea also does it - it does it less because it's much less visible," he said.
"It infringes on the economic future of Northern Ireland.
"Northern Ireland is going to be economically part of the EU as well as part of the UK. That means that many of the decisions that will affect it will be made in Brussels.
"People in Northern Ireland will have very little ability to change those decisions in Brussels because the UK is no longer part of the EU."