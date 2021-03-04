Jimmy Spratt: Tributes paid to late ex-DUP MLA
- Published
Tributes have been paid to former DUP assembly member Jimmy Spratt who has died aged 69.
He had spoken publicly for many years about his diagnosis with bowel cancer.
He was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2007 to represent South Belfast. He was also a former chairman of the NI Police Federation.
In 2015, he retired from elected politics at Stormont, citing health grounds.
DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster said her deepest sympathies were with Mr Spratt's family.
"I talked with Jimmy after his last consultation when the news was not good, and we recognised it may be one of our last conversations," she said.
"Yet in the face of such news, Jimmy spoke so touchingly about the tough days ahead for his family rather than him."
Mr Spratt was married to Lynda and had four sons.
He 'believed in peace-making'
Mrs Foster said Mr Spratt had dedicated "much of his life trying to move Northern Ireland forward", and that he believed in "building a shared future" for everyone.
"He recognised that to get there would involve heavy lifting and tough conversations, but he never shied away from the challenge."
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said Mr Spratt had made a "considerable and important contribution to policing" as both a politician and former police officer.
The Police Federation said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Mr Spratt's passing.
Deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of our former Chairman @SprattJimmy. Jimmy was Chair of @PoliceFedforNI between 2001-2002 and our thoughts and prayers are with Linda and his entire family circle. @PoliceServiceNI @NIPolicingBoard @naomi_long pic.twitter.com/BjU4QNjYUh— Police Federation for Northern Ireland (@PoliceFedforNI) March 4, 2021
The Policing Board, which Mr Spratt sat on as a DUP member for four years, said the late politician had been "a passionate voice on policing issues, particularly around officer welfare".
Prior to his involvement in elected politics, Mr Spratt had been an officer in the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) for three decades.
Before being elected to Stormont, he served as DUP group leader on Castlereagh Borough Council.
DUP ministers Peter Weir and Diane Dodds also paid tribute to Mr Spratt, with Mrs Dodds describing him as a "dear friend and colleague".
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Spratt. Jimmy gave great service to the people of Northern Ireland as a police officer and then a public rep. I worked alongside Jimmy in the Assembly, Police Board, NILGA and SEELB. Thoughts and prayers with Lynda and the family— Peter Weir (@peterweirmla) March 4, 2021
Ulster Unionist Party chairman Danny Kennedy said Mr Spratt had been a "dedicated public representative".
"I liked and respected him and offer my sincere sympathy to his wife, sons and family circle at this sad and difficult time."
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also paid tribute, and said his thoughts were with Mr Spratt's family and his DUP colleagues.
Mr Spratt's son, Gareth, also got involved in elected politics and currently represents the DUP on Belfast City Council.