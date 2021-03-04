Pitt Park: Four released after arrests
- Published
Three men and a woman who were arrested on Wednesday over an incident in Pitt Park in east Belfast have been released.
Dozens of masked men gathered in Pitt Park on 2 February and police said they were investigating links to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
A number of people have previously been arrested in relation to the incident.
Police said the four individuals had been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police have previously appealed for anyone with information or footage relating to the incident to come forward.