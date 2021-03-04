Coronavirus: Swann 'uncomfortable' with vaccine certificates for hospitality
By Jayne McCormack & Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Health Minister Robin Swann has appeared to rule out the idea of Covid-19 vaccine certification for people to get special access to pubs or restaurants in Northern Ireland.
Mr Swann said it was "not something that sits comfortably" with him.
He said talks were taking place at a UK-wide level about possible certification for international travel.
But that was something that would need to be considered across the UK and Ireland, he added.
The minister told Stormont's health committee he had taken part in a call with ministers across the UK on Wednesday evening about the issue.
"It will bring particular challenges if we introduce it, as it would need to be about access to services," he said.
"If certain countries require a vaccination certificate or passport prior to entry for holidays - then that's something we'll have to develop to allow that greater part of travel.
"It's not something from a political or personal point of view I think we should ever develop in Northern Ireland that we would need to provide certification to enter a cinema or restaurant.
"In regards to proof of international travel we already have those in certain regions for yellow fever, it may become an international requirement, but to access services I don't think it's something the executive or assembly would be entirely comfortable with."
Health system 'damaged' by pandemic
The health minister also said he wanted to see "action" to repair some of the damage Covid-19 has caused to the health service.
"As the pressures from this wave begin to reduce I am turning my mind yet again to the rebuilding of our services," Mr Swann said.
"I made it clear to officials that I expect to see action to repair some of the damage and the delays that this virus has inflicted.
"Needless to say the waiting list position in Northern Ireland is not good and we know that.
The de-escalation of ICU and the re-building of services must be done on a "regional" basis, the minister added, and the Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital should be "prioritised for de-escalation".
"That's because Belfast City Hospital normally hosts our complex, high priority surgery for the region," Mr Swann said.
"So I am keen that we scale up this high priority surgery as quickly as possible.
This can be done by initially creating "green pathways" as they have become known elsewhere, on the site, eventually turning Belfast City Hospital into a green site which will serve the region.
"That will be facilitated by delivering critical care for Covid-19 patients at the Mater Hospital once again."
Elective care should reflect a "regional prioritisation" and health trusts should develop "green pathways" and "begin to schedule theatre lists two, to three weeks in advance," Mr Swann said.
The de-escalation plans for the period April to June will be published in "due course".
New variants
Meanwhile, Mr Swann also said "good progress" was being made with the vaccination programme, which would have a substantial impact on infections and hospitalisations in the medium to longer term.
It's expected that everyone aged over 50 will have received a jab by April, he said.
He noted that South Africa variant had been detected in Northern Ireland but that no cases of the Brazil variant had been found.
"The full impact of new variants will only be seen when restrictions are relaxed," he said.
As of Wednesday, 582,881 vaccines had been given in Northern Ireland, of which 545,019 were first doses and 37,862 were second doses.
Vaccines have been extended to people aged between 60 and 64.