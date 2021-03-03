Brexit: UK hints at Irish Sea border grace periods extension
The UK government has hinted that it is preparing to unilaterally extend "grace periods" for Irish Sea border checks.
Northern Ireland has remained a part of the EU's single market for goods so products arriving from GB undergo EU import procedures.
The grace periods means procedures and checks are not yet fully applied.
The first of these periods is set to expire at the end of March, which would mean new procedures for food and parcels.
The UK government has asked the EU to extend these grace periods to 2023 but it has not agreed to that.
On Wednesday, NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said "more time is needed to adapt to new requirements" and a series of "temporary operational steps" would be laid out.
Mr Lewis will publish a detailed written statement later, likely after the Budget has been delivered.
He said detailed guidance on parcels would be provided later this week.
The secretary of state also said that businesses would not be charged to use Border Control Posts (BCPs).
Mr Lewis said that later on Wednesday the UK would hold an informal meeting with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič.
Mr Šefčovič is the EU's representative on the Joint Committee, the EU-UK body which oversees the NI Brexit deal.
The BBC has asked the European Commission for comment.