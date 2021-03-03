Pitt Park: Four arrested over masked crowd
Three men and a woman have been arrested over an incident in east Belfast, in which a group of masked men were pictured last month.
Dozens of masked men gathered in Pitt Park on 2 February and police said it was investigating links to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
A number of people have previously been arrested in relation to the incident.
The PSNI are carrying out searches in east Belfast, Dundonald and Newtownards.
The three men, aged 35, 39 and 40, and woman, 32, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism along with other related offences.
Det Ch Supt John McVea said those arrested would be questioned at Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite, and he would appeal to anyone in the community "who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police".
Last month, a Belfast court was told that up to 60 masked men allegedly took part in a "display of sinister force" in Pitt Park linked to the UVF.