Covid-19: Business leaders react to NI plan to exit lockdown
The NI Executive has set out its plan for exiting lockdown.
The blueprint does not include a timetable, but there are five steps covering nine separate pathways, ranging from retail, hospitality, worship and sport and leisure.
Progression through the plan depends on key health criteria being met.
Business and community leaders have been reacting to Moving Forward: The Executive's Pathway Out of Restrictions.
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster
"We welcome the activity undertaken by the Executive so far in bringing forward this roadmap.
"However, it has been some time in coming and disappointing to see that parts of hospitality have been earmarked to reopen after non-essential retail and with no mention of an additional support package.
"There is a genuine fear amongst many in our sector that businesses are going to fail and jobs will be lost at the eleventh hour.
"We are really frustrated that this pathway shows no dates whatsoever and once again singles out our traditional (wet) pubs for extended closure. How are our pubs supposed to survive, and the industry plan for the re-emergence of the entire sector?"
Dr David Bruce, moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland
Dr Bruce told BBC Radio Ulster that he welcomed the "direction of travel" outlined in the document.
He said he hoped there could be a return to services in places of worship - with a risk assessment - from 2 April (Good Friday).
He told Evening Extra that combined with the vaccine rollout, there was a clear "rationale" behind the plan.
Michael Henderson, the director of Northern Ireland Takeaway Association
"The announcement today by NI Executive will be welcoming news to all our members.
"But with the restrictions still in place for at least another four weeks we fear some of our takeaways won't last until April unless they are provided with financial support.
"Many of our members rely on the after 11pm trade with some members losing up to 60% of regular income.
"We call on the Northern Ireland Executive to include these takeaways into the Covid Restriction Business Support Scheme Part B, this would ensure our takeaway owners who are financially struggling with current restrictions can stay open for business and secure jobs across Northern Ireland until restrictions are lifted."
Jacqui Pope, the Head of Service at GLL which runs gyms for Belfast City Council
"A timely return to outdoor sports facilities for training and group activities is to be welcomed as a positive boost for the leisure sector, however it does not go far enough.
"GLL has been calling for the reopening of gyms and swimming pools to be prioritised in the recovery plans. These services are vital to public health and wellbeing and it is disappointing no dates have been specified.
"Prolonged closure of leisure services isn't just affecting business. People have a right to look after their health and get back on track with regular training and gym classes, which are widely accepted as having a positive impact on mental health.
"Gyms are ready to open safely, have low rates of Covid-19 transmission and well-rehearsed safety measures in place."
Aodhán Connolly, Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium
"These pathways are welcomed by whole of the NI business community, and particularly the retail industry, who have been one of the most affected parts of our economy.
"While there is a clear pathway for leaving lockdown and reopening fully, there are still no dates in place.
"We understand that the Executive will follow the science, however, it is vital that there is clarity about the criteria for reopening and that Government ensures affected businesses continue to be supported in the coming weeks."