Covid-19: Vaccines extended to people aged 60 to 64
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Those aged 60 to 64 can now book online for their Covid-19 vaccine.
This is the start of phase three of the vaccine programme.
The Department of Health had intended to officially launch this stage of the rollout on Wednesday but members of the public noticed they were able to access it on Monday.
The department confirmed the move in a statement issued later on Monday evening.
More than half-a-million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 525,400 first doses.
The vaccine programme is well on target as supplies so far have been arriving on time.
Data from Public Health England, released on Monday, showed a single shot of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab reduces the chance of needing hospital treatment by more than 80%.
On Sunday, it was revealed more than 20 million people in the UK had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.