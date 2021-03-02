BBC News

Operation Venetic: Man charged after Newry searches

Published
image copyrightPSNI
image captionFourteen vehicles were seized after police searched three properties in the Newry area

A man has been charged with a number of offences following police searches in Newry on Monday during which 14 vehicles were seized.

The 33-year-old has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs and conspiracy to import class B drugs.

He is also charged with entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

The searches were part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.

Police estimated that the vehicles - many of which they described as high-end - were worth £500,000 to £750,000.

image copyrightPSNI
image captionIn total the vehicles were valued at between £500,000 and £750,000

Operation Venetic was launched after Encrochat - a secure mobile phone instant messaging service used by criminals worldwide - was cracked by an international law enforcement team.

Hundreds of arrests were made across the UK and Europe last year as part of the operation.

