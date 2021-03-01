Operation Venetic: Vehicles seized by PSNI in Newry
Fourteen vehicles valued at between £500,000 and £750,000 have been seized by the PSNI's organised crime branch.
The vehicles, many of which were described by police as "high-end", were seized as part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.
Three properties were searched in Newry, County Down.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an offer to supply Class A controlled drugs, as well as other offences.
Hundreds of arrests were made across the UK and Europe last year as part of Operation Venetic.
The operation came after Encrochat - a secure mobile phone instant messaging service used by criminals worldwide - was cracked by an international law enforcement team.
Det Insp Craig McCamley said: "Detectives from Criminal Investigations Branch continue to play their part in the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.
"As part of this, officers carried out a search of three properties in the Newry area."
He added: "This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.
"Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs."