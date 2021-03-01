Boy, 11, kicked in the face in sectarian attack in Belfast
An 11-year-old boy has been assaulted by a group of youths in north Belfast, during which he was kicked in the face and subjected to sectarian abuse.
The child was attacked as he walked home along the Oldpark Road at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police said he was followed by a group of up to seven youths, one of whom directed sectarian abuse at him, before attacking and kicking him in the face.
The others then joined the attack and the boy sustained a leg injury.
A woman who was driving past at the time stopped to help the victim.
She put the injured boy into her car and drove him to his home.
Police have appealed for this woman and any other witnesses to contact them.
One of the youths who attacked the boy had black hair with a long fringe, and was wearing black trainers.