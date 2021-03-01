Brexit: Academics warn against human rights law changes
- Published
Any move to dilute UK human rights laws post-Brexit could undermine the Good Friday Agreement, say Queen's University academics.
The UK government announced a review of the Human Rights Act (HRA) in December.
Experts at Queen's Human Rights Centre outlined their concerns in a submission to the UK government's consultation.
Professor Christopher McCrudden, one of the authors of the submission said the review was "neither welcome nor timely".
"We see no need to diminish in any way the protections that the Human Rights Act currently offers to the people of Northern Ireland," he said.
"Any move that would be widely viewed as undermining the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and its strong commitment to the advancement and protection of human rights would be highly regrettable."
'Unique role'
The HRA translates the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) into UK domestic law.
The academics' submission argues that the HRA occupies a "unique" role in Northern Ireland and that it plays a critical role in policing and in the handling of the legacy of the Troubles.
"The HRA is seen in part as the mechanism that delivered on the agreement's promises in this respect," it reads.
"Tinkering with it risks upsetting a delicate constitutional balance."
The submission also claims that arrangements in place under the NI Protocol were designed specifically to protect the rights of people in NI and would further complicate changes to human rights legislation.
It also warned of a potential fallout from the political sphere in the United States if there is seen to be any weakening of the Good Friday Agreement.