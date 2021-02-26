Brexit: DUP agriculture minister orders Brexit check construction halt
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Northern Ireland's DUP agriculture minister has ordered his officials to stop work on new permanent border controls posts (BCPs).
These are used to check food products from GB, and existing temporary BCPs are continuing to operate.
The minister, Gordon Lyons, said he had also asked officials to stop recruiting BCP staff.
However, it is understood officials are seeking legal advice on whether they can follow the orders.
The BCPs are a requirement of the Brexit deal between the UK and EU.
Mr Lyons' predecessor, Edwin Poots, had sought legal advice on whether he could instruct his officials not to operate the BCPs but was told that would be unlawful.
Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) said she has written to Northern Ireland Executive colleagues calling for an urgent meeting of the executive on Friday evening.
She tweeted: "This decision is controversial, cross cutting and cannot be put into effect without Exec agreement."