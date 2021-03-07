Holy wells: Mapping Ireland's hidden heritage
By Alan Haslam
BBC News NI
- Published
"Believe that a further shore is reachable from here. Believe in miracles and cures and healing wells."
Seamus Heaney's powerful poem The Cure at Troy, recently read by Joe Biden for Irish broadcaster RTÉ, celebrates the thousands of holy wells found across the island of Ireland.
These supposedly sacred water sources are thought by some to have miraculous healing properties.
However, they have historically been overlooked in surveys of ancient monuments.
As a result, some are now under threat from modern development and it is unclear how many have already been lost.
But an American academic hopes to change this by using modern technology to map the location of holy wells on the island of Ireland and document the associated folklore at each site.
Dr Celeste Ray, who teaches anthropology at the University of the South in Tennessee, Texas, has devised a database encouraging communities and scholars to collaborate in recording such wells.
The resulting county-by-county survey will produce a permanent archive of holy wells across Ireland.
What are holy wells?
Holy wells are strongly linked to the roots of Christianity on the island of Ireland and many are dedicated to a local saint.
They are also linked to the veneration of pagan deities or elements of nature.
Dr Ray said the relationship between well water and spirituality could be as old as humanity itself.
"Holy wells are some of the oldest sacred sites in the world," she said, adding "they're the first places where people sought the supernatural; they're the first places about which people became protective and even territorial."
There are 187 holy well sites marked by the Northern Ireland Sites and Monuments Record (NISMR) compared to 2,996 similar sites in the Republic of Ireland.
"They're simply a water source, usually a spring, that is a site of religious devotion," said Dr Ray.
"These sacred sites might have been deepened by people; they might have had their waters impounded with stones or some other form of wall to aid water retention; they might have steps built into them for access but they are distinct from human-excavated holes made for the collection of water."
Often accompanied by a "rag tree" - a tree covered bits of clothing from the sick - water from these sites is believed by some to cure a variety of ailments, from arthritis to whooping cough.
Dr Ray says there may be evidence to support what she calls "folk science".
"If the waters have sulphur in them, that's good for skin conditions; if they contain magnesium that's good for muscle function and the heart; if the well is iron-rich that's good for people who are anaemic," she said.
The water from one of NI's more well-known holy wells, St Cooey's Well, near Portaferry in County Down, is said to alleviate eye infections - common when people used to live in poorly-ventilated houses with turf fires.
Dr Ray said there is sodium chloride in the well water, a compound still found in artificial tears and contact lens solution.
She said that while these elements "are not exactly a prescription dose," continuous use over many months could yield results.
Element of superstition
A survey of ancient NI monuments, carried out in the 1940s, did not incorporate holy wells unless they were "remarkable either for their historical association or for their appearance".
Nearly a third of NI holy wells lack a documented name and Dr Ray believes only 12 are still in regular use.
Dr Rachel Tracey, an historical archaeologist, is part of the newly-formed Hidden Heritage of Holy Wells (HHHW) research team at Queen's University in Belfast; a group of geographers, archaeologists and linguists aiming to broaden understanding of holy wells.
She said holy wells can "fall into a category that archaeologists are very hesitant to touch".
"They are so heavily imbued with otherworldliness - the element of superstition means very few of them are ever excavated," she said.
As many sites consist of little more than cup-shaped stones filled with water, Dr Tracey said that they could easily be overlooked in monument surveys.
"They're incredibly important to local communities, local oral history and tradition but unless there's a terrific hoard associated with them - unless they've pulled lots of very nice shiny silver things from them - they're not considered remarkable."
But there is a fine line between protecting holy wells and interfering with them.
"Some communities would not want their wells to be nationally recognized - they want to keep them private," Dr Tracey said.
"For instance, if someone has given a votive offering after the premature death of a child, that's a very private, very personal thing. To then start putting tourist information boards up, that takes away the value of the site," she added.
Prof Keith Lilley, an historical geographer also on the HHHW team, believes work must be done soon to protect holy well sites and their accompanying folklore from being lost forever.
"The wells are out there, they are everywhere," he said, "but over time they've been gradually forgotten about and, in some cases, destroyed. The folk memory has withered but so have the physical remains of the site."
He attributes the loss to many factors, from environmental and agricultural changes and a lack of documentation to increased national mobility - people moving away from their communities and subsequently dissipating the area's culture and folklore.
"We can't preserve everything in aspic - the world is always changing - but we need to make sure we don't lose things that are of value," he said.
Dr Lilley said holy wells are particularly vulnerable as many exist on private land and are afforded no legal protection.
"Holy wells are quite ephemeral looking things and they're not very well known but clearly they are culturally really important in the story of Ireland and in the story of Christianity on the island of Ireland - it's small heritage but when you add it up it's a big story."