Pitt Park: Three more arrests over 'UVF incident' in east Belfast
Three more arrests have been made over an incident in east Belfast, which police said was related to loyalist paramilitary activities.
Dozens of masked men were pictured gathering in Pitt Park on 2 February and police said it was linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
A 34-year-old man and two men aged 53 were arrested on Friday morning.
They have been detained on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences, according to police.
Officers are also conducting searches in east Belfast on Friday.
"I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police," said Det Ch Supt John McVea.
Last week a Belfast court was told that up to 60 masked men allegedly took part in a "display of sinister force" in Pitt Park linked to the UVF.
During that hearing three men aged 34, 56 and 58 were charged with unlawful assembly and affray and were remanded in custody.
This week four men aged 33, 35, 46 and 54 were arrested under the Terrorism Act and were subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.