Ballycastle stabbing: Three men released on bail
- Published
Three men who were arrested after a stabbing in Ballycastle, County Antrim, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
A man was stabbed at a house at Fogarty Crescent at 07.50 GMT on Thursday and was then taken to hospital.
Three men, aged 26, 29 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
They were also questioned about other offences including aggravated burglary before being released on bail.