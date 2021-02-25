NIFRS: 'Senseless' attack on firefighter condemned
A firefighter has been injured in a "senseless" attack as he tackled a blaze in Belfast.
The incident occurred while firefighters responded to a fire on Duncairn Gardens in the north of the city on Wednesday evening.
The firefighter was not seriously injured, but sustained a cut to his face after a glass bottle was thrown at him.
It is the third attack on a firefighter this year.
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said such "senseless attacks are incredibly disappointing".
The spokesperson said the firefighter's colleagues were also targeted.
"One appliance from Whitla Fire Station had responded to reports of pallets being burned and they were forced to withdraw when they came under attack.
"I commend [the firefighter] and his colleagues for their professionalism. NIFRS will make sure crews receive any wellbeing support necessary.
"Every time someone attacks our firefighters, they are making their own community, their own families, less safe.
"We know that the people who do this are a small minority and we appreciate the overwhelming support we receive from the community."