Bobby Storey: Storey cremation report 'to cost around £50k'
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The cost of an independent investigation into how Belfast City Council organised the cremation of republican Bobby Storey is expected to be around £50,000.
The 116-page report by Peter Coll QC was completed last week.
The five-month investigation looked into why Mr Storey's family gained access to the council-run Roselawn cemetery that eight other families did not.
A total of 34 people were interviewed.
A council spokesperson said: "Final costs are yet to be agreed with Peter Coll but it is envisaged the price will be approximately £50,000."
As part of his report, Mr Coll visited Roselawn and studied CCTV footage.
He also looked at emails, policy documents and minutes of meetings held by the council.
His report examined why the relatives of Mr Storey were allowed to stand outside Roselawn crematorium on 30 June last year, but eight other families on the same day were allowed no further than the gates of the cemetery.
He concluded that the decision was "avoidable, unnecessary and simply wrong".
However, he said the errors were not deliberate and those involved were individuals of "integrity and dedication".
The council apologised to the families affected.
Mr Coll began interviewing witnesses in September, some by phone or video and others in person.
In the initial terms of reference, he was asked to report back within six weeks.
Party leaders at City Hall later accepted that it would take much longer, due to the complexities involved and the practical challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In terms of the cost of the report, Mr Coll has indicated he does not wish to comment on the issue.