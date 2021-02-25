Covid-19: Stormont to discuss NI's pathway to recovery
By Jayne McCormack & Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI
- Published
A plan setting out NI's pathway to recovery from lockdown will be discussed by the Stormont Executive when it meets later on Thursday.
It is not expected to include indicative dates for lifting restrictions on different sectors.
The executive is also likely to discuss the planned return of schools, after the DUP said it wanted to "revisit" agreement on a phased approach.
NI's lockdown has been extended until 1 April, with a review due on 18 March.
The restrictions have meant non-essential retailers have been closed, family gatherings have been prohibited and people have been ordered to stay at home for all but essential reasons.
The executive's Covid-19 taskforce has been working on a decision-making framework, ahead of the plan being presented to all ministers.
'Data, not dates'
First Minister Arlene Foster previously said the executive would be focused on "data, not dates" in the recovery blueprint.
But the executive has faced calls from some businesses in Northern Ireland to provide sector-specific dates so that they can begin to plan.
The first and deputy first ministers will publish the document on Monday and make a statement in the assembly.
In England and Scotland, recovery plans have been published that include target dates for easing restrictions - but the respective governments have said lifting of the rules will only happen if certain conditions are met.
In the Republic of Ireland, lockdown restrictions have been extended until 5 April, with schools returning on a phased basis from Monday.
Education Minister Peter Weir has said there was a "strong case" for all pupils to return on 8 March, adding that he believed health officials at Stormont were "over-cautious" in recommending a phased return.
However, Health Minister Robin Swann rejected that argument and said it was better to be "too cautious than reckless", with other executive parties also criticising the DUP for changing its stance on the plan.
On Wednesday, in a letter to school principals, Mr Weir said he hoped all pupils can return to school "as soon as practicably possible after the Easter break".
Pupils from primary one to primary three and pre-school children return to schools on 8 March.
In the letter to principals, Mr Weir said he was "pleased to announce a phased return to full time face-to-face teaching for certain pupils".
"I can advise that from 8 March until 19 March, pupils in pre-school, nursery and primary schools pupils in P1 to P3 will return to full-time face-to-face teaching," he said.
"This does not include any children in other primary school years who may be in composite classes with these pupils.
"Pupils in years 12 to 14, who will be awarded qualifications in summer 2021, will return to full time face-to-face teaching with effect from 22 March 2021."
However, Mr Weir said breakfast clubs, education visits, inter-school sports and after-school clubs and activities should not take place until at least 12 April.
School meals will be provided for pupils who are in school.
Vulnerable pupils
The executive has also decided that primary pupils who do return in early March will have to resume remote learning before the Easter break from 22 March to enable pupils in years 12-14 to go to school.
Mr Weir said vulnerable pupils and children of key workers could continue to go to all schools.
Schools can also resume face-to-face teaching for some Year 11 pupils taking GCSE Maths before taking Further Maths in Year 12 and pupils entering GCSE Irish early in Irish-medium schools.
However, Mr Weir said he could not yet clarify when pupils in primary four to primary seven or years eight - 11 would return to school.
"My objective remains to have a full return of all pupils to face-to-face teaching in school as soon as practicably possible after the Easter break but I recognise this has to be balanced against the public health position," he wrote.
"The clear feedback from schools, unions, parents and pupils has been that once a decision is taken to return to school, there should be no further periods of wholesale remote learning.
"However, I recognize that it may be necessary in limited cases."
Are you worried about the new variants of coronavirus in Northern Ireland? Maybe you want to know when you can get vaccinated?
Send your questions to us.
We'll answer them live during Thursday's Coronavirus Catch-up with our Health Correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly.
Join us at 19:00 GMT on the BBC News NI website, iPlayer and BBC News NI Facebook Page.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.