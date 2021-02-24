East Belfast: More arrests over masked crowd
Four more men have been arrested over an incident in which a group of masked men were pictured in east Belfast this month.
On Wednesday, the men - aged 33, 35, 46 and 54 - were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.
Police are searching properties in east Belfast and Newtownards, County Down.
Three men appeared in court in relation to the incident last week, which was linked in court to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
Dozens of people were filmed walking in Pitt Park off the Newtownards Road on 2 February.
Det Supt John McVea said: "Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing and today's arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act.
He said the men had been taken to Musgrave Street Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
"I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police."